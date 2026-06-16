Obituary: Richard Warren Stedtfeld

“Sing to him, sing praise to him; tell of all his wonderful acts. Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the LORD rejoice.” (1 Chronicles 16:9-10)

Richard Warren “Dick” Stedtfeld, 97, of Glasgow, Montana, loved to sing and often burst forth into song throughout his long life. His eldest daughter, Laura, sang hymns to him in some of the last hours of his life and he passed away peacefully on March 12, 2026.

Born in Glasgow, Montana in September 1928, Dick met the love of his life, Ruth Elaine Lund, at a Bible Camp in the Bear Paw Mountains of Montana in 1944. They married in 1952 and shared 70 beautiful years together until Ruth’s passing in 2021. Dick often recalled, “A long time ago, Ruthie Lund and I became sweethearts and so it shall remain forevermore.”

Dick graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in music education. He returned to Montana with his degree, his wife, and 4 little daughters having secured his first teaching job at Willson Junior High in Bozeman. He developed a 100-member boys’ choir at Willson and many community members enjoyed his creative concerts. Dick advanced his studies and education in 1966 after obtaining a master’s degree in counseling from San Diego State University and a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Minnesota in 1969. His first professorship was in Dillon, Montana at Western Montana College. His goal and dream of being a Professor at a Lutheran College was realized in 1976 when he joined the faculty of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, as a tenured Associate Professor of Education. He taught and inspired students for 17 years, retiring in 1993 with Professor Emeritus status. Many remember him striking a familiar pose in front of his education classes, coffee cup in hand and cowboy boots on his feet. He was dedicated to his students and the college community.

Together, Dick and Ruth raised four daughters, Laura, Aprille, Wendy, and Alison. After retirement, the couple purchased a beloved cabin in the Bear Paw Mountains—near the very Bible Camp where their love story began. They spent 21 joyful years restoring and cherishing that cabin before moving to Great Falls in 2008, while always keeping deep roots in Glasgow and Wolf Point.

Dick was a man of deep faith, a devoted husband and father, and a lifelong learner who touched countless lives through his teaching, sense of humor, the ability to tell a good story and his beautiful tenor singing voice.

He is survived by his daughters, Laura Avery (Jeff), Aprille Jordan (Skip), Wendy Fry (Jerry Weidner), and Alison Milewski; five grandchildren, Sydney Fry (Nikolas Ridder), Kirstin Thomas (Aldo Romero), Britta Thomas, Adrian Fry (Jordan), and Alek Milewski (Autumn); four great-grandchildren, Vesper, Verity, and Violet Fry and Koda Milewski; extended family and many former students. Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church in Glasgow or Wolf Point.

A funeral service for both Dick and Ruth Stedtfeld will be held during Stampede Weekend at First Lutheran Church in Wolf Point at 11 AM on July 11th. This is the church they were married in over 74 years ago. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Glasgow on Sunday, July 12th at 4 PM. Arrangements were handled by O’Connor Funeral Home and Crematory in Great Falls.

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