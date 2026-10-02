Obituary: Ritamae (Rita) Hood

Ritamae (Rita) Hood, age 88, of Cascade, Montana, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on September 22, 2026, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by her loving family.

Ritamae Lussier was born on February 3, 1938, in Great Falls to Joseph and Bertha Lussier. After her parents’ divorce, Rita moved to Cascade and attended Cascade Public Schools until her graduation in 1956.

On October 27, 1957, Rita married Franklin (Frank) Chambers. Together, they had four children: twins Mavis and Ruby who were born prematurely and passed away shortly thereafter; daughter Pamalin, born on May 27, 1959; and son Franklin, born on December 21, 1961. They lived together in Cascade until Frank was tragically killed in an automobile crash on March 18, 1964.

Five years later, on July 6, 1969, Rita married Dick Hood, and the couple made their home in Cascade until Dick’s passing in 2013.

Rita worked as a vault teller for many years, first at Stockman Bank in Cascade, then at the Bank of Montana, and finally at Wells Fargo, where she retired in 2003. She was also very active in the Hood-Mortag American Legion Auxiliary Post 133 of Cascade and became a fixture at her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events through the years. It was Rita’s home that became the place for pre-game team meals. When her great-grandchildren entered the world, they became the apple of her eye, and she became known as “Gigi.”

Rita enjoyed flowers and gardening, a hobby that has been passed down the generations to her daughter and granddaughter. She loved weekend excursions to her cabin in Lincoln that she referred to as her little slice of heaven.

Rita will be remembered for her quick wit, her shoot-from-the-hip honesty, and the love she shared with her friends and family. She wasn’t afraid, even at an older age, to try new things, whether it was the thrill of a roller coaster ride during a family Christmas vacation to Disney World or the chill of a snake coming toward her in a 3D movie; Rita was in the middle of the action.

Rita is survived by her daughter Pam Marquis of Cascade and son Franklin “Sharkey” Chambers of Helena; grandchildren Justin (Wendy) Marquis of Kingsburg, California, Weston (Katey) Marquis of Malta, Chayleen (Cody) Person of Cascade, Shantell (Patch) Wirtzberger of Havre, and Lacey (Robert) Hubka of Great Falls; great-grandchildren Madison, Autumn, Thatcher, Tyson, Lyndon, Brantley, Tenley, Wynett, Presley, Henrik, Hadley, and Lenox, who were all her pride and joy.

A graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Cascade on Sunday, October 4 at 1 PM, followed by a luncheon at the Methodist Ed Building in Cascade.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita’s name may be made to Cascade Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 35, Cascade, Montana 59421.

Above all, Rita cherished time spent with family and friends. Her love, laughter, and memories will remain with those who knew and loved her.

