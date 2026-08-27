Obituary: Robert "Bob" William Vilcek

Robert Vilcek passed on July 25, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

He was born on January 5, 1960, at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, Illinois, to Ed and Barb Vilcek. He was born to a military family and experienced many different places and cultures. In the early 70s, they moved to Great Falls, Montana, which became home. Bob graduated from Great Falls High School in 1978. Bob’s preference for work was always Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Bob is survived by his brother, John (Linda); sister, Beverley (Ken) Dusko; nephews, Kevin (Angela), Lance (Jamie), and Luke (Chelsa); great-nephews and nieces and special family, Jamie and Alec.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddy; and nephew, Ryan.

