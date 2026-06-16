Obituary: Robert Michael Eskew

Robert Michael Eskew, known to many as RaaB and to those who loved him best as a loving, funny, and handy presence in their lives, passed away on June 11, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 41.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at Croxford Funeral Home with a reception to follow.

He was born on June 2, 1985, in Tucson, Arizona, and later made his home in Great Falls, where he built a life marked by devotion to family, service to others, and a remarkable ability to repair what was broken, whether it was a machine, a system, or a difficult moment in someone’s day. He graduated from Great Falls High in 2003 and carried forward a lifelong curiosity and work ethic that led him into many roles, including IT Engineer, Seismic Blaster Jughound “Doodle-Bugger,” wire-harness engineer, and, in the words of those who knew him well, a fixer of anything broken.

RaaB was exceptionally proud of the work he did to maintain the Montana 911 network, knowing that his efforts helped ensure that people in need could reach emergency services when every second mattered. He also especially loved working to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the state. He took great pride in helping those who helped others, and he approached that work with both skill and heart. His colleagues and friends knew him as someone who could be counted on in a crisis, someone who brought calm, competence, and a sense of humor to even the most challenging situations.

Music held a special place in RaaB’s life. He was passionate about it as a form of pure expression, one that allowed for genuine and authentic connection. He believed that meaningful noise mattered, and he encouraged others to create boldly and without hesitation. For him, the loudest rebellion was to create beautiful things in art, in music, and in relationships with others. He believed that the strongest and most meaningful revolt was to find beauty in the human experience, and he lived that belief with sincerity. In his memory, the most important action anyone could take was to loudly and unabashedly love, to love all, and to love simply for the sake of loving.

He was also deeply passionate about car mechanics and always had “project” cars in his life. He loved the challenge of taking something worn or overlooked and bringing it back to life. That same instinct extended to the people around him. He could fix almost anything, and he often helped friends navigate the fast-paced, ever-changing technological world. RaaB had a gift for seeing past broken pieces and recognizing true potential in both people and things. He especially felt connected to animals and always bonded with and cherished any living thing that crossed his path.

RaaB was Hindu, and his life reflected a spirit of devotion, compassion, and reverence for the world around him. He was married to Jane West of St. Louis, Missouri, on February 14, 2022, in Great Falls. Their four years of marriage were filled with love, partnership, and deep affection, and they wished it had been many, many more.

He is survived by his wife, Jane West of St. Louis, Missouri; his twin siblings, brother Matthew Eskew and sister Elizabeth Eskew of Great Falls, Montana; his father, Charles “Frank” Eskew of Great Falls, Montana; and his maternal uncle, Toney Grossman, and his wife, Mary Lou Grossman.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Chuck” Eskew of Great Falls, Montana; his mother, Patti Eskew of Great Falls, Montana; his grandparents, Robert Grossman and Patricia Grossman; and his niece, Brooklyn Eskew.

Those who knew Robert Michael Eskew will remember a man whose laughter could lighten a room, whose hands were always ready to help, and whose heart was open to people, music, animals, and the promise of what could be made whole again. His life was one of service, creativity, and love, and his memory will remain a lasting source of comfort and inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.