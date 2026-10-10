Obituary: Robert Wayne Durham

Robert Wayne Durham, aged 84, of Fairfield, Montana, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert Durham, a husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, was born on December 11, 1941, in Hamilton County, Illinois, to Lelon and Fleta Durham. He spent his life dedicated to his family, his community, and the people he loved.

Robert graduated from Roxana High School in Illinois in 1960 and immediately joined the Air Force, where he was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base and served for 4 years with the 97th Aerial Refueling Squadron as a Reciprocating Engine Mechanic on a KC-97. There, he met and married Kathy, his wife of 64 years.

Robert left the military in 1964 and did odd jobs until his family moved back to Illinois in 1966. He worked as an airplane mechanic for McDonald Douglas in St. Louis until they moved back to Great Falls, where he began carpentry work. In 1977, his family moved to Fairfield, where Robert worked as a carpenter for many years until he joined the Fairfield School District in 1988 as a custodian and retired there in 2004 after 16 years. Robert enjoyed camping, especially at Holter Lake; carpentry and making beautiful furniture; spending time with his family; and following his grandkids and great-grandkids at their sporting events.

Robert is survived by his wife, Kathy Durham, of 64 years; daughters, Sherlyn (Jim) Lear, Bonnie (Eric) Mayer; grandchildren, Allesha Lear, Derek (Calli) Lear, Byron (Cora) Hirst and Tanner (Michaela) Mayer; great-grandchildren, Deron, Kiara, Harper, Parker, Krue, Easton, Jazaria, Everly and Berkleigh; as well as his three sisters from Illinois, Dolores (Brenda, Margaret), Lois and Mary Kay; and sister-in-law, Marlene Banninger (Tara, Greg and Keith).

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Lelon and Fleta Durham; and 4 brother-in-laws, Ed, Dale, Gary and Gene.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Hall. Family and friends are welcome to attend and share their memories. Lunch will be provided.

As Kathy and the family navigate this heartbreaking loss, we want to surround her with the same love and community support Robert always shared with others. If you wish to honor the family with a gift, monetary donations can be made to Kathy Durham. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved him. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

