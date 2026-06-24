Obituary: Ron Hobbs

Ron Hobbs was born to Art & Lucy Hobbs on December 13, 1957. He and his twin, Randy, joined an older brother, Wayne, and sister, Wanda. Eventually little brother Eddie completed the family. Ron attended grade schools in Columbia Falls & Libby, and then the family relocated to Great Falls where he went to Roosevelt elementary, East Jr High, and graduated from Great Falls High in 1976. Ron and Randy immediately moved back to Columbia Falls and started looking for jobs. Ron was eventually hired by Plum Creek Timber Company where he began working on the "green chain." He then gained a permanent position in the Sawmill where he proved himself to be a dependable worker, eventually running just about every machine in the Sawmill and making many lifelong friendships with coworkers. Many years later when Weyerhaeuser bought Plum Creek and shut down the sawmill, Ron made the transition to the Plywood in Evergreen. He kept up with the young guys at this new job in spite of its physical demands and unrelenting heat, though his body took a beating and it was far from easy. Ron eventually retired after 43 years, being very proud of the effort he put into his various jobs over the years and demonstrating a good work ethic for his sons.

From an early age Ron had a love of sports. He remembers himself as being one of the smaller kids for his age, but one of the toughest. He really wanted to play high school football but because of his size that was a dream that was never fulfilled. When he had a growth spurt after high school it only left his head filled with "whatifs." His childhood sports heroes included Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, and Richard Petty. He was a lifelong Rams fan, with favorite players over the years being Roman Gabriel, Deacon Jones, Eric Dickerson, Kurt Warner. His Nascar driver was Rusty Wallace, who he was able to watch live in Las Vegas when Michele gave him tickets as a Christmas gift. And John Force was his all-time favorite funny car driver, who he was able to watch race live more than once. Conversations about sports was how he made friends and bonded with people. If you could give him back the heckling he was giving you, then you had earned his respect! For many years Ron ran a NFL "pickem league" with his coworkers. Each week he would print out a little newsletter with smart(ass) comments about how good or bad everyone did. Even the guys who weren't in the league looked forward to reading the weekly "Ron's Remarks,” as they had come to be known.

Nice vehicles were another theme throughout Ron’s life. He owned a 1969 Dodge Charger after high school and when he started making that "Plum Creek money" he bought his first and only brand new car - a 79 Chevy Camaro. Ron never had a vehicle that he didn't customize (his trucks over the years were always lifted and got "new shoes" at the very least) so the Camaro got a "black cherry pearl" custom paint job, new rims and wheels, and a hood scoop. It also notoriously became known as the "Outlaw Z." Suffice it to say, Ron and his brothers and friends, all with fast cars, had a lot of fun and can tell some stories!

Ron & Michele met in 1988. After a typical first date of dinner and a movie, he then took her to meet his friends at "the mud bogs." Since she seemed to still like him after that he then took her to the stock car races and car shows. (To be fair, he also took her on picnics in Glacier Park and star gazing and he did take one dance lesson!) Their first trip together was to the drag races in Spokane with a big group of friends. When winter came he introduced her to “snowcatting” and bought her a helmet of her own for Valentines day.

They married in 1992 and had their two sons, Trace and Tanner. Ron was thrilled to have sons and spent many hours playing catch, shooting hoops, and setting up tire targets to throw footballs through. He really enjoyed helping to coach t-ball, little league, and Little Guy Football. Working swing-shift like he did, he wasn't able to go to all the games but he would call Michele on his breaks and she got pretty good at doing a good play-by-play over the phone. He encouraged the kids to do well in school and to just be good people. Ron loved going to the reservoir and pulling the boys behind the boat in tubes, lounging on a floatie with Michele, cooking hot dogs around a fire, enjoying the stillness. His family loved anything he cooked on the grill, especially his grilled chicken. Every Super Bowl and for many gatherings he cooked his famous chili. He would often make popcorn on the stove for evenings playing cards and board games, especially very competitive games of Catan!

Once Ron had been to the ocean for the first time on a family trip to the Oregon coast, the ocean became his favorite destination for vacations. They took the kids on an epic trip to Disney World and Daytona beach (also visiting the racetrack), but Ron's favorite beaches were found in southern California. The family enjoyed the San Diego sun several times over the years and a trip to LA with his adult sons and brother/best friend Ed to watch the Rams play at the LA Coliseum was the best Father's Day gift Michele and the boys ever got him. They took in the sights of the piers and beaches, heckling anyone he saw walking around wearing the opposing team's gear, enjoying fish and chips and finding breweries where he would order the beer with the most absurd name on the menu.

Hunting trips with family and friends were a lifelong source of good food and great stories. He cherished the times sitting up at the hay bales with Ed, Cole, and his boys eating snacks and listening to football on the radio as they scanned for deer. Those trips often came with the telling of stories of him as a kid stomping through brush to spook the deer out for Wayne and his Dad, or him and Scott laughing at Bill for missing a shot off-hand. This last fall he and Trace were able to make the trip east of the mountains once again. Though he couldn't hike like he used to and the cold kept him bundled up, he loved being able to enjoy the experience one last time. Thank you Ed and Cole for making that happen.

Ron took his last breath on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2026, after a two year battle with colon cancer. He had been at home in the care of his family & hospice, per his wishes. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years Michele, sons Trace & Tanner (Delany), brothers Randy Hobbs & Ed (Annette) Hobbs, mother-in-law Lou Jean Getts, Michele's siblings Lori (Clem) Getts/Yonker, Cheryl (John) Dunagan, Andy Getts, and nephews/nieces: Shaun Hobbs, Cole (Vanessa) Hobbs, Tyler (Leah) Hobbs, Shelby (Matt) Fitchett, Grant (Sarah) Getts, Marissa Getts, Andrea Getts, Emily (Nate) Farr; Neils Getts. Great nieces/nephews: Keegan & Zane; Devyn, Addison, & Max; Rylee; Adam, Shane, & Lacey; Willow -- and his first grandchild who is expected in August.

It is with much sadness that we say goodbye too soon. We will choose to remember the good times and good talks. A Celebration of Life will be planned for late Sept/early Oct 2026

