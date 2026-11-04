Obituary: Ronald "Ronnie" Anthony Henry

Ronald “Ronnie” Anthony Henry, known as “Henry” to his fellow soldiers, age 78, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at The Grandview at Benefis in Great Falls. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls with Pastor Bill Plouffe officiating. Croxford Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Ronnie was born on December 11, 1947, in Malta, Montana, to Darrell “Raymond” and Grace (Runkel) Henry. He graduated with the class of 1966 from Charles M. Russell High School in Great Falls and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army until 1982. During his military career, he served as a Green Beret SP5 and earned several military honors, including the Bronze Star and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Despite his accomplishments, Ronnie remained humble about his service and rarely spoke of his experiences.

In his later years, Ronnie resided at Rainbow Senior Living in Great Falls, where he cherished the companionship of his tablemates and the kindness of his caregivers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Darrell Wayne Henry and Ardele Grace Henry; and his half-sister, Mickey Richmond.

Ronnie is survived by his half-siblings, Kelly Henry, Miles Henry, and Kasey Jones, Robin Spangler, Bruce Tank, Connie Manning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

