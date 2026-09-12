Obituary: Russell “Gene” Benner

Russell “Gene” Benner of Ulm passed away on Monday, July 27, 2026, in Clancy. He was born in Forsyth, Montana on August 22, 1947.

Gene was a man of profound faith, strong hands, great skill, and an even greater heart. He lived a life of service—to God, his family, his country, and to the people he encountered along the way. He was a retired Marine and Vietnam combat-wounded veteran. His commitment to serving others continued throughout his life as an active member and leader of the Marine Corps League.

His faith was at the very center of who he was. Gene served as a Deacon at Cascade Catholic Church, as a Eucharistic Minister, and as band leader. His love for Jesus was genuine and honest. Those who knew him experienced a faith that was humble, sincere, and expressed not merely in words, but in the way he treated people. He gave glory to God for everything.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

