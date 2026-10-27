Obituary: Ruth Carlstrom

Ruth Carlstrom, 85, passed away in Great Falls, Montana, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A dedicated educator and generous friend, Ruth touched many lives through her kindness, creativity, and genuine love for others.

Ruth was born on November 25, 1940, in Shelby, Montana, to Karl and Edna (Kiehlbauch) Nutter. She was raised on the family ranch in the Sweet Grass Hills alongside her three siblings, including her twin brother, Richard “Butch” Nutter. Her tough Montana upbringing helped shape the caring, hardworking, and generous woman she would become.

Ruth met Bert E. Carlstrom, and the couple married on July 18, 1959, in Sunburst, Montana. Together, they built a life centered on love, fun, family, and community, raising their four sons: Mike, Ken, Ron, and Larry in Fort Benton.

Ruth devoted much of her professional life to education, teaching in Loma, Carter, Conrad, and Great Falls, Montana. Her passion for teaching and education never faded. After her children were all in Fort Benton Schools, she returned to college to earn her master’s degree in education.

She excelled in her career, particularly through her work with the Gifted and Talented Program in Great Falls. Ruth believed in encouraging young minds and finding creative, exciting ways to keep students engaged and eager to learn. She especially enjoyed taking a group of high school students to Costa Rica each year, providing them with an opportunity to experience the world beyond their classrooms. She was delighted when some of her own grandchildren were able to take part in these memorable trips. Ruth was honored to be named one of the top Gifted and Talented educators in America and was invited to Washington DC to attend a dinner for that recognition.

Although Ruth was a dedicated educator, her family always came first. She cherished camping trips with Bert and her boys and continued those even after retirement. She and Bert visited far and near in various camper vans, including trips to Nova Scotia and Alaska. Ruth had a special gift for making ordinary moments feel extraordinary.

Ruth and Bert also made time to give back to the community they loved. Ruth was active in Fort Benton Community Improvement and Chouteau County Performing Arts. Even after retiring, she continued sharing her love of education by substitute teaching in the Fort Benton schools. Her commitment to learning and service reflected the caring spirit she carried throughout her life. Ruth was also an accomplished seamstress and made uncountable prom and wedding dresses through the years.

Ruth will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, and genuine person who gave so much of herself to others. Her love for her family, her dedication to her students, and the countless thoughtful ways she made life special for those around her will remain a lasting part of her legacy.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Edna Nutter; her brother, Kiehl Nutter; her sister, Louise Neilson; and her twin brother, Richard “Butch” Nutter.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Bert E. Carlstrom; her four sons, Mike (Sherrie), Ken (Kelly), Ron (Debbie), and Larry (Luann); 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, who will carry forward the love and memories she so generously gave them.

Cremation has taken place, and no local services will be held. You are invited to visit Ruth’s online memorial page at www.bentonfh.com [bentonfh.com] to send a card or leave a message of condolence for her family.

