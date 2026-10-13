Obituary: Ruth Johnson

Ruth Johnson, aged 82, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2026.

Born on January 29, 1944, in Ashley, North Dakota, Ruth was the beloved youngest of four children born to John and Freida Geiszler. After high school, she pursued her passion for education at Valley City State College in Valley City, North Dakota, graduating in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. Shortly after graduation, Ruth moved to Montana to begin her career, teaching grade school at Loy Elementary in Great Falls.

In 1969, Ruth married the love of her life, Neal Johnson, and they moved out to the Fairfield Bench. In June of 1976, they moved into their new house built next to where Neal was raised, officially taking over the Johnson family farm. Their family grew with the birth of their daughter, Tanya, in March of 1972, followed by their son, Kurt, in September of 1976. Ruth chose to leave her teaching career to fully dedicate herself to raising her children and taking care of the house on the farm. She embraced farm life wholeheartedly, balancing the demands of the home and the land with grace, patience, and unconditional love. Following Neal's retirement in 2006, the couple sold their farmhouse and moved into Great Falls, Montana, where they enjoyed their later years together.

Though she left the formal classroom early on, her passion for early childhood development never faded, and she was an integral part of getting the kindergarten program started in Power, Montana. Ruth was a woman of many talents who found immense joy in the simple, beautiful aspects of homemaking and the outdoors. She loved to can fruits and vegetables from the farm, and she was an avid seamstress, beautifully sewing everything from everyday clothes for her family to tiny outfits for her daughter's dolls. She cherished family time above all else, especially their memorable camping trips to Sun Canyon. In quieter moments, you could always find Ruth sitting contentedly, reading her daily newspaper. She was a deeply devoted mother and wife, anchoring her family with her quiet strength and kind heart.

She is survived by her children, Tanya and her husband, Yusuf, and Kurt and his wife, Stephani; cherished grandchildren, Josey Hinderager, Ruqaiya Suddiqui, and Khloe and Harper Johnson. She also leaves behind a large community of neighbors and dear friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, John and Freida Geiszler; husband, Neal Johnson; brothers, Laurel and Martin Geiszler; sister, Lavina Hanson; and grandson, Lane Hinderager.

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 449 4th Ln NE, Fairfield, MT. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.

Following the burial, everyone is warmly invited to a reception to share food, fellowship, and stories about Ruth at the Power American Legion Hall in Power, MT

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

