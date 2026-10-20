Obituary: Sammy "Sam" Maciel

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sammy "Sam" Maciel, who left this world on October 13, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 76 years young. During his final days, he was comforted by the loving presence of his companion, Jane and his caregiver of the last 8 years, Autumn Norris.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2026, at Eagles Lodge with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Sam was born on May 8, 1950, in Billings, Montana, to Miguel Maciel and Guadalupe (Soto) Maciel. The 17th of 21 children, Sam grew up surrounded by a large family whose love, resilience, and hard work helped shape the man he would become.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

