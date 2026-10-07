Obituary: Scott Marvel Seilstad

Scott Marvel Seilstad, 72, passed away on October 4, 2026, at Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, with his wife and daughters by his side. A lover of life, he met his final journey with remarkable positivity, even through his hardest days. He was a steward of the land, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, a loyal neighbor, and a lifelong Bobcat.

Scott was born in Lewistown, Montana, on November 20, 1953, to Marvel and Katherine Seilstad. He grew up and attended school in Denton, Montana.

In his early years, the family ranch was special, shared with his parents, sisters, and all his cousins.

Scott began his education with a year at Concordia College before continuing to Montana State University, where he became an Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) and graduated with a degree in Animal Science. The brothers of his fraternity remained a source of friendship and pride throughout his life.

In 1977, Scott met the love of his life, Denise, when she moved to Denton, Montana, for her first teaching job. She would become his partner in everything and, later, his greatest caregiver. They would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on October 7. Nothing brought Scott more joy than his daughters, Kelly and Kendra, and his granddaughters, Lacey and Maddie. He delighted in every moment with them and cheered them on in all they did. He was endlessly proud of them, and he made sure they knew it.

Ranching was more than Scott's work; it was his way of life. He cared for the land as something entrusted to him, and he gave the same care to his community. He served on his community council, the local school board, the Montana state school board, the Denton Fair board, and the board of Zion Lutheran Church Council. He also served on various other boards and committees, including the Farm Bureau Board.

Above all, he loved his family, his neighbors, and all the friends he met along the way, and he cheered on the Montana State Bobcats every chance he got. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Marvel and Katherine Seilstad. He is survived by his wife, Denise Seilstad; daughters, Kelly (Mike) Markovich and Kendra Seilstad; granddaughters, Lacey and Maddie Markovich; sisters, Susan Seilstad and Kay Seilstad; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 16th, at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Lewistown, MT with a reception to follow at the Yogo Inn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Lewistown, MT (https://www.zionlewistownelca.com/) or to the Missoula Children's Theatre (https://www.mctinc.org/give/).

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Scott’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

