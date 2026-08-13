Obituary: Shane Oehmcke

Shane Oehmcke, 55, of Great Falls, MT died on Saturday, August 8th, 2026, from cardiac arrest; surrounded by his loving family. There will be a service held at Croxford Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15th, 2026, at 11:00 am with a reception to follow.

Shane was born on January 17th, 1971, in Billings, MT to Dave & Karen. He grew up in Great Falls & graduated high school from CMR in 1990. For 26 years, Shane put his blood, sweat & tears into landscaping & keeping the grounds for the City of Great Falls Park & Recreation. He especially enjoyed working & staging the Ice Breaker Road Race in the winter. Shane’s loves were hunting, fishing, NASCAR (which he enjoyed with his dad & brother), the Dallas Cowboys (lifelong fan), rifles/handguns & was very proud to hold a conceal & carry permit, family & all genres of music.

He was very patriotic & proud to be an American. Shane had a unique & witty sense of humor & loved to hear people laugh; after all, he was a “punny” guy.

Shane survived by his parents: Dave + Karen Oehmcke (Kalispell), daughter: Hope/Craig (Great Falls/Butte), sister: Michelle/Jeff Carda (Lambert/Richey), brother Paul/Abby (lolo) & his 2 dogs: Sven & Oli.

Shane was preceded in death by grandparents: Bud & Sharon Harshman & Ralph & Lucille Oehmcke cousin: Amanda Oehmcke former wife: Delynda Beston Oehmcke his loyal golden lab: King.

Some favorite quotes of Shane’s…

“Love you, Baby Girl”

“God Bless.”

“Like Father, like son”

“Have you heard the one about . . .”

In lieu of flowers - donations may be made to the Vineyard Church (Celebrate Recovery Program) 1617 6th Ave N Great Falls, MT 59401

