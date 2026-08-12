Obituary: Shawn Lee Hampton (Richards)

Shawn Lee Hampton (Richards), aged 51, passed away on June 19, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. Shawn passed away from terminal cancer surrounded by family. Shawn was born in Coquille, Oregon on August 16, 1974, and lived in Colorado, moving to Great Falls, Montana in 2022. She was a very giving lady who tried to help others.

Shawn had a love of frogs and plants. Shawn also enjoyed making smoked cheese and giving it away to friends often. Shawn had a knack with people, always able to get along with and reach them even when others could not.

Shawn is survived by her three children, Jaycob, Raelynn, and Marysa; and two granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by grandma, Marget Marche; cousin, Jason Tams; as well as many other family members.

Shawn was a manager at Five Guys, enjoyed talking with customers leaving a lasting impression on everyone who met her. In the year she battled cancer she still managed to work spreading love to the crew. Shawn’s biggest love was her family and friends. She loved watching her children go after their dreams and going on numerous road trips with family.

Shawn will be missed by everyone that she met.

Celebration of life to follow at a later date when family is ready.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.