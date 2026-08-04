Obituary: Shirley Rae Mumm

Shirley Rae Mumm, 78, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Great Falls with her loved ones by her side. Per Shirley's request, no services will be held.

Shirley was born July 16, 1948, to Harry and Victoria (Troyer) Vandenbos. She joined a family of three sisters and four brothers. In 1965, she married Ted Mumm, and together they were blessed with two daughters, Cindy and Shelly. Together, Shirley and Ted owned and operated Ted's Body Shop for 50 years before retiring. Despite having only one arm, Shirley never let anything stop her. She approached life with determination and grace. In her free time, she enjoyed snowmobiling, cooking, and especially sewing, a skill she took great pride in.

Above all, Shirley loved her family. She was a light in their lives, and they were her greatest joy. She treasured every opportunity to be together, never wanting to miss special moments. She loved spending time making unforgettable memories with her granddaughter, Kendra. Shirley was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Tayleigh and Karter, who were truly her world.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Victoria; her husband, Ted; her sisters, Bertha and Mary Ann; and her brothers, Johny, Billy, Albert, and Harry.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Ron) Mattern and Shelly (Steve) Schoeneman; her granddaughter, Kendra (Kyle Voss) Mattern; her great-grandchildren, Tayleigh and Karter; her sister, Joice (Ron) Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

