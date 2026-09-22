Obituary: Stephen Dale Grossman

Stephen Dale Grossman, 76, of Shonkin, MT, passed away on his farm on September 18th, 2026.

Born on December 13th, 1949, in Fort Benton, MT. Stephen was the son of Carl and Violet Lippert Grossman. Stephen attended school in Shonkin, MT in a one room schoolhouse until 5th grade and he liked to tell us he was the smartest kid in his class (the only kid in his class). He graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1968 and Montana State University in 1972. After college he worked for Extension Services in Glendive and Helena. He returned to Chouteau County to farm in 1976 and started working on the Grossman Family farm in 1983 and went on to become a successful, hardworking farmer and rancher for over 40 years.

On December 18th, 1971, Stephen married his high school sweetheart Nancy Carol McDede. They were Sealed for time and all eternity in the Billings, MT Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on February 11, 2017. Together, they shared 54 years of marriage and raised a beautiful family. Stephen had a passion for farming. Farming was a labor of love for him, and he was grateful to farm the land he grew up on for the majority of his adult life. He was a proud dad and grandpa. He loved watching his kids and grandkids in all their endeavors. Stephen never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with almost anyone. He never missed an opportunity to visit especially if there was food involved. His kids remember him telling them if you're going to do it, do it right the first time.

Stephen is survived by his wife Nancy; his children, Jess (Kelly), Gage (Shannon), Megan(Turk Lords); his grandchildren, Kaitlin Browning (Mason), Ahmia Lords, Kourtney Jo Grossman, Brock Grossman, Slater Lords, Riley Grossman, Keegan Grossman and Emma Grossman; his brother Darel Grossman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Violet; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mac and Maxine McDede, brothers Dennis Grossman and Roger Grossman; granddaughter Abby Grossman.

A visitation will be held for family and friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Benton Funeral Home. His funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fort Benton, Montana. After the service there will be a procession to the cemetery for his burial and return to the church for a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Choteau County Healthcare Foundation.

