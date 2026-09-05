Obituary: Susanna John Waldner

Susanna John Waldner, 66, of Pleasant Valley Colony, passed away on September 3, 2026, of natural causes. God called her home to her Mom, Dad, and twin sister Elizabeth.

She always had a smile on her face and was everyone’s friend.

She was born in Choteau on August 24, 1960. She worked with children 22 years. Always liked to do garden work and loved to knit.

Survivors include Sister and Brothers; Elizabeth (Jacob), John (Elizabeth), Jacob (Lena) of Hill Top Colony, Peter(Rachel), Toby (Sara), Anna (Sam), Julia (Peter) of Pleasant Valley Colony, Lydia (Sam), Rachel (Will), Judy(Paul) of Meadow Lane Colony, Mary, (John) of New Rockport Colony.

Sister, you will be missed by your Sisters, Brothers, Nephews, and Nieces. Rest in peace. You will forever be in our hearts. We love you!

