Obituary: Suzanne Marie (Keating) Smith

Suzanne Marie (Keating) Smith was born in Great Falls, Montana, to Jack and Marie Keating on February 1, 1949. She passed away unexpectedly with her husband by her side on Saturday, August 8, 2026, following a four-month fight against breast cancer. She fought hard and won several battles but peacefully went to be with her parents and beloved pets that morning.

As a young girl, Suzanne attended St. Gerard’s Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School. Her childhood was filled with her family, and she spent much of her time with her brother, sisters, countless cousins, and many other loved ones. She cherished the memories of summers spent at the family cabin near Neihart and all the many family gatherings.

Suzanne met her best friend and husband, Paul, and they were married on February 3, 1973. They spent 53 and a half wonderful years with each other.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

