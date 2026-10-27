Obituary: Sylvester "Gert" Germain

Sylvester “Gert” St. Germain

July 19, 1946 – October 16, 2026

Sylvester “Gert” St. Germain, aged 80, was born July 19, 1946, the eldest of five children. He left this earth on October 16, 2026. He was a member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Tribe, and his Indian name was Red Horse.

Gert honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee (Construction Battalion), completing two tours in Vietnam. Following his military service, he had two marriages. He was the father of daughter Emi St. Germain and sons David St. Germain and Shayne St. Germain.

Gert was a lifelong outdoorsman who raised his children to love hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He often remarked that sleeping under the stars was among life’s greatest treasures. Those who knew and loved Gert can imagine him once again beside a well-stocked stream, river, or his best friends, the Grismers’ spot on the lake enjoying the pastime he cherished so deeply.

Gert is survived by his longtime companion, Donette Mader; sons, David St. Germain, Shayne St. Germain, and Chuck Mader; daughters, Emi St. Germain and Jody (Brandon) Rosten; and sisters, Barbara and Loretta St. Germain. He was a devoted mushem to Izahik Dawson, Gage St. Germain, Braedyn Mayer-St. Germain, Jocelyn Mayer-St. Germain, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also remembered with affection by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, as well as the many people to whom he was an uncle and mentor.

Gert was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Maynard St. Germain and Dorothy Mae St. Germain, and brothers, Larry St. Germain and Rodney St. Germain.

Gert will be remembered with gratitude for his military service, his strong work ethic, his enduring love of the outdoors, and the many lives he touched as a father, mushem, brother, uncle, cousin, mentor, and friend.

A gathering will be held November 14, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 906 Central Ave W, Great Falls, MT 59405. Please bring your favorite Gert/fishing story. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

