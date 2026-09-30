Obituary: Tanner Mark Rust

Tanner Mark Rust, 22, of Great Falls, MT, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2026, in Great Falls. A Memorial Service is being held for Tanner on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 1PM at the River in Ulm at 124 Millegan Rd (one mile past the Ulm Bridge).

Tanner was born on March 11, 2004, in Great Falls, MT to Clifford and Melissa (Tilleraas) Rust. Tanner graduated from Charles Russell High School in 2023. After graduating, he worked side by side with his father, coach and boss, doing finish and custom woodwork.

Tanner enjoyed baseball and football, and he loved playing hockey. He started learning to play when he was just four years old. Tanner played for the Great Falls Americans. He was in the net from the start to pee wees, then skated out as forward until his senior year. He participated in many other hockey leagues 3v3 traveling to Canada, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Idaho and Washington. He loved hanging out with his teammates playing knee hockey, goofing around, gaming and having team dinners.

He loved his family, friends, camping, fishing, golfing, shooting pool, snowboarding, holidays and Gracie. Tanner always looked forward to Memorial Day and Labor Day camping trips.

Tanner was one of the kindest, sweetest, soft-spoken young men with a big heart, cute smirk, and memorable giggle.

Tanner is survived by his parents, Cliff and Melissa; sister, Lillian; grandparents, Steve and Brenda Tilleraas of Great Falls, MT and Sherry Rust of Great Falls, MT; his 100-year-old great grandma, Dorothy Tilleraas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great cousins.

