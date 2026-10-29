Obituary: Teddy R. Short

Teddy R. Short passed away on October 10th, 2026, leaving behind a family who loved him and a lifetime of memories that will be cherished for years to come. Born on June 12, 1930, in Manchester, Kentucky to parents John and Ollie (Davidson) Short. Teddy was the last one of six brothers and two sisters. There are no services planned at this time.

Teddy dedicated more than 30 years of his life to serving as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service. He also proudly served in the United States Air Force with the Air Police Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Outside of work and military service, Teddy enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He loved fishing and hunting when he was younger, shooting pool, playing horseshoes, and listening to country music. These hobbies reflected his love of the outdoors, good music, and spending time doing the things he enjoyed.

Teddy was married to Marion (Goette) Short from 1954 until 1974. In 1981, he married Annie (Lee) Short, who remained his beloved wife until his passing. Together, they shared many years of life and memories.

Survived by his wife, Annie Short of Great Falls; his son, Jeff Short of Great Falls; and his daughters, Linda Penner of Ulm and Bev Martinson of Great Falls. His stepsons, Steve (Mary) Lee and Damon (Kate) Lee. He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Ashley (Noah) Reichenbach and great-grandchildren, Austin , Melanie and Scarlett Reichenbach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ollie Short; his first wife, Marion (Goette) Short, and his stepdaughter, Casey DeFore.

He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.

