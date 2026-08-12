Obituary: Thadd Olen Gifford

Thadd Olen Gifford, 69, formerly from Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully the morning of July 28, 2026 in Golden Valley, Arizona due to a long battle with COPD.

Thadd was born April 6, 1957 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Glen “Butch” and Nancy Gifford. As the oldest of four kids, he was the big brother everyone looked up to-a natural leader, protector and role model whose love and guidance remained constant throughout his life.

In 1976, Thadd married Darleena Ophus in Big Sandy, MT. Over 35 years together they built a life in Great Falls and welcomed two children, Austin and Alison. Thadd went on and later married Heather Bahr in 2015 and welcomed her daughter, Faith into his family. Thadd took off on a new adventure and moved to Golden Valley, Arizona in January of 2023. While he was there, he befriended Dixie Garner and her son Tom Franklin, who were there through his last days.

Family meant everything to Thadd. He took incredible pride in his children. But even more than that were his grandchildren, Alex and Nick Gifford, Brooklyn and Brody Carrell, Justin and Rayna Jackovich. His grandchildren were his whole world, and nothing brought him greater happiness than watching them grow, spending time with them, and making memories doing all the same things he liked to do. He was also blessed with a great-granddaughter that he got to meet in April of 2026, Renlee Gifford.

Thadd was a salesman. Having worked at Fleet Supply and managing Whalen Tire and Ferguson in Great Falls, he had a “gift of gab.” It was often said he could talk you out of your shirt and then sell it back to you!

Thadd loved fishing and served as President of the Great Falls Chapter Walleyes Unlimited for many years, Regional Director for the state Walleyes Unlimited and director of the Tiber Walleye Tournament.

Thadd was the kind of person who could do just about anything. If something was broken, he would figure it out. He would study it, take it apart, and somehow put it back together better than before. There wasn’t much he couldn’t fix. Thadd took a lot of pride and satisfaction in helping his friends and family with whatever problems arose. A true jack of all trades, he generously shared his knowledge with anyone willing to learn. He was patient, encouraging, and believed that every challenge could be overcome with determination and hard work.

An adventurer at heart, Thadd embraced life with love and enthusiasm. He loved hunting and fishing, camping, exploring on his side-by-side, riding dirtbikes, riding his Harley, flying with his son, O-Mok-see (games on horses), back country horseback riding and mechanic-ing. He cherished the outdoors and was always ready for the next adventure. Thadd knew

how to have fun. He lived by his motto, “I’m not here for a long time, just a good time.” With his quick wit, playful sarcasm, and unforgettable sense of humor, he could brighten any room. He loved making people laugh, telling stories, and giving friends and family a hard time in a way that always left them smiling or thinking WTF. He was larger than life, and his friendships reflected that. He made friends everywhere he went, and those friendships lasted a lifetime. The many people whose lives he touched are a testament to the kind of man he was.

Thadd is survived by his 1st Family-Dar, Austin (Rusti), Alison (Thomas), 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. His 2nd Family- Heather, Faith (Brett) and lastly Dixie and her son Tom. He is also survived by his siblings, Glenda (Joel) Clum, Bryan (Hannah) Gifford, Curt (Bobbie) Gifford all of Kingman, Arizona; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen “Butch” and Nancy Gifford.

A gathering of friends and family to Celebrate the life of Thadd Gifford will take place:

August 29, 2026 at 1 P.M. at the Eagles 920 15th Ave S. Great Falls, Montana.

Memorial donations will be given to Red Butte Cemetery, Eden Rd for the care and maintenance of his final resting place. They can be sent to:

Dar Gifford

431 Goodwyn Coulee Rd

Great Falls, Montana 59405

Although our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that his legacy continues in his family, his friends, and everyone fortunate enough to have known him. We will forever cherish his stories, his laughter, his lessons, and the love he gave so freely.

He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

