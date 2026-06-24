Obituary: Thaine Moss

Thaine Verdal Moss was born on August 7, 1926, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Edwin Moss and Ada May Hammer. He returned home to his loving Heavenly Father and to the love of his life, Josephine, on June 21, 2026, just weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

Thaine was one of eight children. When he was only six years old, his mother passed away, and he was lovingly raised by several aunts and uncles who helped shape the man he would become.

Throughout his early years, Thaine lived in several states, including Washington, Idaho, and Montana. At one point, he and his father lived in Conrad, Montana, in two old boxcars—one serving as a kitchen and the other as a bedroom.

At the age of 18, Thaine was drafted into the United States Navy and served as a diesel mechanic during World War II. Not long after the war, he met Josephine Marie Watson, and the two were married on August 21, 1946, in Superior, Montana. Together they built a life centered on faith, family, and hard work.

While living and working in Idaho, they welcomed five of their six children: Marilyn Cleland, Dan Moss (Janet), Dave Moss, Paul Moss (Dena), and Brian Moss (Sandy). Their youngest son, Nathan Moss (Melodie), was later born in Great Falls, Montana.

After moving to Montana, Thaine worked for his Uncle Bill Moss on a sheep ranch near Simms and later for Blake Tibbetts Feedlot. Eventually, he purchased a few dairy cows and established a dairy operation in Sun River. The dairy became a defining part of family life and is how many of his sons remember their childhood years.

In 1976, Thaine sold the dairy and embarked on a variety of new work adventures. One of his most memorable endeavors was owning and operating The Tile Store in Great Falls with his son Nathan for nearly 20 years. He finally “sort of” retired at the age of 90.

Thaine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout his life, he served in many callings and had a profound influence on countless individuals, both young and old. His example of faith, service, perseverance, and love left a lasting legacy that will continue for generations.

Thaine is survived by his six children, 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

The greatest measure of Thaine’s life can be found in the family he loved, the lives he touched, and the example he set. His memory will be cherished by those who were blessed to know him.

Funeral services for Thaine Verdal Moss will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sun River, Montana. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Sun River Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join in a reception immediately afterward in the Cultural Hall of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.