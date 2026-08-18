Obituary: Therese Ann Buffington

Therese Ann Buffington, 62, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on August 8, 2026, in Great Falls. A Family Remembrance Service was held Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Knights of Columbus in Great Falls.

Therese was born December 23, 1963, in Great Falls to Michael and Virginia (Shanley) Schiff. A lifelong daughter of Great Falls, she attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Paris Gibson Middle School, and C.M. Russell High School, graduating with the Class of 1982. She went on to attend Great Falls College, where she studied psychology and social services.

Therese truly found her place in the world by caring for others. She had a tremendous heart and cared deeply for everyone. But particularly for elderly and disabled individuals, and much of her working life was devoted to making life a little easier, kinder, and more dignified for those who needed an extra hand. She worked for the State of Montana as a social worker assisting individuals with disabilities and, most recently, worked with Meals on Wheels, preparing food and delivering meals to members of her community. Even in her spare time, Therese continued to give, volunteering with Easter Seals-Goodwill.

In recent years, Therese's faith became an especially important part of her life. She had what her family and friends describe as a hunger for God's Word, reading and studying her Bible every day. She talked to God, prayed faithfully, and encouraged those around her to pray as well. Her faith gave her hope, and she wanted those around her to know that same hope—to trust that even in life's hardest moments, they were never walking alone.

Therese also knew that life was meant to be experienced. She loved camping and skiing. She treasured adventures beneath the wide Montana sky as well as trips through northern California, Oregon, and Washington. And when she wasn't enjoying the quiet of the outdoors, she was perfectly happy turning up the volume. Therese loved rock and heavy metal music and especially enjoyed concerts, including memorable travels to see Pink Floyd and many other concerts. Whether surrounded by trees and mountains or standing in a crowd with the music thundering around her, she appreciated those moments that made her feel fully alive.

Therese held an especially tender place in her heart for her granddaughter, Mya. Being Mya’s grandmother brought her tremendous joy, and Mya truly meant the world to Therese. She treasured the time they shared, took great pride in watching her grow, and loved her with the kind of wholehearted, unconditional love only a grandmother can give. Mya was one of the brightest lights in Therese’s life, and the love Therese had for her will remain a lasting part of the legacy she leaves behind.

Therese was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Anne; and her much-loved grandparents, Bo and Virginia Shanley.

She is survived by her husband, David Buffington; her children, Beau (Jatisha) Miller and Kaylee (Joseph Wilkins); her granddaughter, Mya Miller; her father and stepmother, Michael (Jan) Schiff; her brothers, Charles "Chuck" Schiff, Larry (Marcella) Schiff, and Robert (Valerie) Schiff; and her dearest friends, Jerry Gilles, Maureen Meeks-Sanker, Alison McPherson, and Leanna Blankenship.

