Obituary: Thomas James "TJ" McGee

Thomas James “TJ” McGee was born on January 9, 1993, to Gale McGee and Kendra McGee. He passed away at home on October 13, 2026.

TJ was a true rodeo bull-riding machine. He had a passion for the rodeo life and the grit it takes to climb on the back of a bull. He was strong-willed and lived a life that wasn't always easy. At times, TJ was misunderstood by those around him, but beneath it all was a man who loved his family dearly.

Life brought TJ his share of struggles, but those struggles were only one part of his story. He was more than the hardships he faced and more than what others may have seen on the surface. He was a father, a son, a brother, and an uncle whose love for his family remained an important part of who he was.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

