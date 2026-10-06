Obituary: Timothy Alan Roth

Timothy Alan Roth, born in Quakertown, PA, age 56, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. He was predeceased by his parents: Samuel A. Roth and Eleanor M. (Breiner) Roth.

He is survived by four siblings and their spouses: Diane and David Kistler; Thomas and Sharon Roth; Judith and Timothy Scheetz; Matthew and Jennifer Roth; as well as 4 nieces, 7 nephews, 3 great-nieces, and 4 great-nephews.

For many years, Tim worked as a CNC Operator and was an avid reader of mysteries. He was passionate about wildlife, the outdoors, living in the mountains of Montana, and befriending the underdog.

