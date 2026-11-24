Timothy Albert Sorensen

Timothy Albert Sorensen, 74, passed away on November 18, 2026, at 9:03 a.m. at Valle Vista Manor in Lewistown, Montana.

Tim was born on May 20, 1952, in Sidney, Montana, to Albert and Myrtle Sorensen. He attended Dawson Community College and went on to build a career as a Civil Engineer with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

On September 2, 1972, Tim married Margaret Louise "Marge" Erickson in Fairview, Montana. They shared many wonderful years together, and Tim deeply loved his wife. He supported her interests, especially her love of birdwatching and photography, by building bluebird houses so she could enjoy watching and photographing the birds. Marge preceded him in death on December 12, 2013.

Family was always at the center of Tim's life. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren and treasured the time he spent with them. He also maintained a close relationship with his mother, Myrtle, calling her almost every day. Staying connected with the people he loved was simply part of who he was.

Tim had a lifelong love for Montana. Although his family occasionally tried to convince him to move somewhere warmer, Montana was home, and he was happiest spending his entire life there. He loved its mountains, wide-open spaces, and wildlife. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting deer, elk, antelope, and mountain goats, as well as camping in his younger years.

Tim also had a special place in his heart for dogs, particularly his beloved golden retriever, Molly, who brought him years of companionship and happiness.

Tim is survived by his three children: sons, Clayton (Lorena) Sorensen and Ryan (Arum) Sorensen, and daughter, Amy (Tim) Wharton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Clayton and Conrad Sorensen (children of Clayton), and Jacob, Robert, Audrey, and Allison Wharton (children of Amy); and his older brother, Carl (Beverly) Sorensen.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marge Sorensen; his parents, Albert and Myrtle Sorensen; and his sister, Irene Bye.

There are no words that can truly express the loss of a father. While our hearts are broken, we are grateful for the memories, the stories, and the moments we were fortunate enough to share with him. Those memories will live on and remain a part of us forever.

Dad, you will be missed more than words can ever say. Thank you for everything you taught us, for the memories you gave us, and for being our dad. Though you may be gone, you will never be forgotten.

Montana was always home. The mountains were always calling. And now, somewhere beyond those mountains, Dad has another trail to explore.

A Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Monday, December 7th, 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Tim’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

