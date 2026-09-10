Obituary: Tom Couch

In Loving Memory of Tom Couch

It is with deep sadness to announce that Thomas Dale Couch passed away on September 5, 2026, surrounded by love after courageously fighting until the very end. Tom was born December 30, 1953, to Fred and Beverly Couch, growing up in the Sun River Valley.

Tom was a fighter through and through, facing even the hardest days with strength, determination, and courage. Tom was a hardworking man with a deep love for the outdoors. Logging wasn’t just a job to him—it was a passion and a way of life. When he wasn’t working, some of his happiest times were spent hunting, fishing, gardening and enjoying the outdoors. But more than anything, Tom will be remembered for the kind of man he was. He had a big heart and was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was always willing to lend a hand, help someone out, or be there when it mattered. He worked hard, loved deeply, and cared for the people around him in a way they will never forget.

He is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughters, Carrie (Ruben) Rivera and Brittany (Chad) Holzheimer, his son Bob (Madisun) Sather, his four grandchildren, Colin, Emree, Bobby and Jack, and sister, Connie Sisko.

His family meant everything to him, and the love, lessons, strength, and memories he gave them will remain a part of their lives forever. Tom fought with everything he had, all the way to the end.

His family will forever remember his strength and fighting spirit, but even more, they will remember his heart—the hardworking, generous man who loved his family and would do anything for those he cared about.

Although saying goodbye is incredibly difficult, there is comfort in knowing that Tom’s fight is over. His memory will live on in every hunting and fishing story, every memory of time spent outdoors, and in the family and friends whose lives were better because he was part of them.

Tom will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.