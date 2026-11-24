With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of our loved mother, Viki Schabarker, who passed away on November 7, 2026, at the age of 82.

She was born on December 29, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana, to Jerry and Fanny Dahler. She was one of five children, preceded in death by Ronny, Artie, and David Dahler, and survived by her sister, Charleen.

Viki was truly a woman who loved deeply, with a full heart, and her greatest joy was in her family. She was a mother of six children, a grandmother to eight grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren, all of whom held a very special place in her heart. But it was her great-grandchildren whom she delighted in ever so much. They brought her great joy!

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

