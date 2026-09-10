Obituary: Wade Patrick Wright

Wade Patrick Wright, age 58, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on August 25, 2026. Wade was born in Moses Lake, Washington, to Robert Wayne Wright and Kathryn (Lehl) Herman and was raised in Columbia Falls, Montana.

Wade was a truly kind and gentle soul with a heart as big as they come. He never hesitated to give a ride to a stranger who needed one, and he could strike up a conversation with just about anyone he met. Wade had a special way of making people feel welcome. His kindness, warm heart and willingness to connect with others are qualities that will be forever remembered by those fortunate enough to have known him.

Wade found joy in the simple things in life. He enjoyed tinkering with electronic gadgets, watching movies, working on puzzles, playing old board games and video games. He loved keeping up with the news and following politics. He had to call and make sure you knew what was going on in the world.

Wade also had quite the sweet tooth. Those who knew him will fondly remember his lunchbox cooler filled with an assortment of candy. He would happily pull it out and have you pick out whatever you would like. If he didn’t have his lunchbox nearby, chances were he would have a pocket full of candy and offer it to whoever he was talking to. It was just one of the little things that made Wade uniquely himself and brought smiles to those around him.

Wade is survived by his sisters, Shelly (Steve) Martin (Austin and Natasha), Shari Davis (Rocky and Ricky) and Nicolle (Monti) Arneson (Bryce and Blake); his brothers, Bill (Greta) Friesz (Kelly, Nicole and Melanie) and Jason (Melissa) Herman (Cassandra and Alexah)

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wayne Wright; his mother, Kathryn (Lehl) Herman; his stepfather, Charles Herman; and his niece, Kayla Davis.

“Wade will be loved, remembered, and missed more than words can express. He was my brother, and that bond will always remain. My heart aches knowing he was hurting. I find comfort in believing that he is no longer in pain.”

A Celebration of Life will be on September 25th at 5:00 pm, located at the gym attached to The Fellowship Alliance Church, 1025 7th Ave W in Columbia Falls, Montana. Family and friends are invited to come together to share memories, celebrate Wade’s life, and honor the truly kind and caring man he was.

Rest peacefully, Wade. You are loved, you are missed, and you will never be forgotten. Until we meet again.

