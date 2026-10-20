Obituary: Walter Peter "Pete" Blink Jr.

Walter Peter “Pete” Bink Jr. was born on May 15, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Walter Bink and Charlotte Molumby.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Fort Shaw Bible Church.

In 1945, his family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where Pete grew up alongside his brother, John. He attended Catholic and public schools in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Production and Animal Science from Montana State University in Bozeman.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

