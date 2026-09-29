Obituary: William “Bill” George Thomas

William “Bill” Thomas, age 90, went home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior on September 21, 2026.

Bill was born November 9, 1935, in Missoula, MT. He spent his first six years in Butte, then moving to Helena, where he built fond memories running his paper route, living a block from the Capitol, playing around the Capitol grounds, and enjoying the adventures of high school life.

Bill went on to attend Montana State University before completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at Northwestern University Chicago. It was there that he met the love of his life, Janet Mae Lewis. The two were married in Park Ridge, Illinois, on August 23, 1958. Their first son Jeff, was born while living in Chicago.

Following their marriage, Bill and Jan spent two years serving with the U.S. Public Health Service in Winslow, AZ, providing dental care to the Hopi, Laguna, and Navajo people – a season that gave them lifelong friendships.

The family returned to Montana, where their son Mark and daughter Sheri were born. Bill and Jan made their home in Billings, raising their family. Along with his dental partners, Bill established Plaza West Dental Group. One of the endeavors of the group was to open The Spaghetti Depot restaurant in Billings.

In 1982, Bill and Jan semi-retired and moved to the family ranch west of Hobson, where they would often say they spent “the best years of our lives.” Bill and Jan opened the Hobson Dental Center and worked side by side for 14 years. Bill the dentist, and Janet the hygienist. They always referred to their patients as family.

Bill took great pride in his Angus herd, and one of his proudest moments was a set of triplets born, and that all survived!

Bill lived out his faith alongside Janet through their leadership of the Hobson Community Youth Group, sharing the love of Jesus with young people who remained dear friends for years to come. Bill’s faith in his Lord Jesus Christ defined his commitment to marriage, family, and relationships, which he lived out through the Eddies Corner Men’s Bible Study and through teaching Sunday School. Having lost a son, Compassionate Friends was a very dear group of friends to them.

As the father of two Eagle Scouts and grandfather to three Eagle scouts, Bill was himself honored with Scouting’s Silver Beaver Award. He devoted himself to community service throughout his life, serving in leadership roles with the Montana Board of Dentistry, founding member of the Community Health Center, now One Health in Lewistown and the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch board. Bill also served the people of Central Montana in the Montana House of Representatives. While serving, he carried the bill that established the Dental Hygiene School in Great Falls.

Bill’s love of the outdoors took root early, working college summers on the trail maintenance crew for the Lewis and Clark National Forest. The family spent summers and winters camping and backpacking in Montana’s wilderness. He was also an avid runner, completing the Boston Marathon at age 45 with a time of 2 hours 58 minutes.

Downhill skiing was Bill’s greatest lifelong passion, especially at his favorite ski area, Showdown. Before he reluctantly hung up his skis at age 82, he skied alongside his great-grandchildren. At age 89 and 90, he was once again back on the ski hill with the help of Eagle Mount Adaptive Ski Program; this opportunity lit a spark in him and gave him joy beyond words.

Bill was an accomplished woodworker, building his home in Hobson, making wagons, desks, cradles, and toys for his grandchildren…always with more projects underway than time allowed.

Well done, good and faithful servant; you have run the race and now you are home.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, and their son, Jeff Thomas.

Bill is survived by his brother, Chuck (Karen) Thomas of Hobson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Cleo Lewis of Billings; son, Mark (Karen) Thomas of Billings and their children and grandchildren, Austin (Nicole) Thomas, MacAllister, Dawson and Grady of Billings and Taylor (Joe) Fortier and soon to be child of Santa Monica; daughter Sheri (Keith) Derks of Hobson and their children and grandchildren, Cole (Michelle) Derks Collins, Seeley, Hayes and Wells of Billings, Whitney (Joe) Mitchell Archer, Monte and Poppy of Helena, Evan (Emily) Derks, Kelby, Callen, Avery and Ella of Hobson; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 14th, 1:00 p.m., at Philbrook Cemetery, 1658 Hobson-Philbrook Road, Hobson, MT. A reception will follow at the Hobson Senior Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following: Eagle Mount, PO Box 2866, Great Falls, MT 59403, CMMC Fitness Center or Council on Aging Bus, c/o Central Montana Foundation, PO Box 334, Lewistown, MT 59457, or St. John’s United Hospice, 502 N 30th St., Billings, MT 59101.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Bill’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

