Obituary: William “Bill” Moseman

William “Bill” Moseman passed away on September 4, 2026, at the age of 98 in Great Falls, MT. He was born in Lewistown, MT, on June 18, 1928 to Walter and Helen Moseman. Bill started work as a “snot nose kid,” milking cows and helping plant potatoes on various ranches around the Lewistown/Grass Range area.

In 1953, Bill was drafted into the Army, and upon returning home in 1956 met and married Gloria Andrews. Together they had 2 girls, Deborah and Becky. Gloria passed in 1972 from complications of MS, leaving Bill to raise the girls alone. Bill and the girls spent most weekends going to the family cabin in the Little Belts, snowmobiling, Jeeping, hunting or working around the cabin.

In the mid 1950s, Bill became an electrician. He worked for Cascade Electric for many years before working in Colstrip. It was here he met and married his second wife, Donna, in 1980. Almost single-handedly, in his 50’s, Bill built their retirement home in Fort Smith, complete with a pool table on the 2nd floor. Bill and Donna were great hosts and entertained visitors with trips on the pontoon boat fishing or sightseeing on Big Horn Lake.

Bill and Donna both enjoyed dancing and traveled long distances for an afternoon dance, sometimes picking up other ladies, known as “Bill’s harem”. Donna passed in 2006, but Bill continued to live alone in Fort Smith, hosting frequent visitors, traveling to dances and woodworking.

Bill could do almost anything he set his mind to, and loved talking about the lumber mills he ran while young. He was excellent at horseshoes and pool, and played pool into his 90’s. His yard art was the envy of Fort Smith, sporting a working water wheel, fountain and carousel.

In his 90’s, Bill survived a bout with shingles and COVID, but was no longer able to live alone. He moved to Belt with his daughter Becky and “favorite son” Dana, where Bill and Dana played pool almost daily in the “pool house”.

A stroke in 2024 required his move to Highgate House in Great Falls, where he found another loving family and many new friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother Helen Poch-Moseman-Vogl; father Walter Moseman; stepfather Frank Vogl; sister Mary “Iggy” Finn (John); brothers Henry “Hank” Moseman (Dorothy); John Moseman (Ida Mae); Donald “Unk” Moseman (Elaine); Richard “Dick” Moseman (Betty); Charles “Chug” Moseman (Betty); Robert “Bob” Moseman (Judy); and the love of his life, Deuce, his childhood horse.

Bill is survived by daughters: Becky “Pinky” Woodward (Dana); Deborah “Deb” McNeese; granddaughters: Amanda Mitchell (Stephen); Candace Damron (Kurt): grandson Kelly McNeese: along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wrangler Bar in Grass Range, Sunday, September 20th, 2026, beginning at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice.

