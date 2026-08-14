Obituary: William “Bill” Weiss

William “Bill” Weiss passed away at Park Place Rehab Center in Great Falls on August 7, 2026. He was born in Cut Bank, Montana, on July 10, 1947, to Ursula and Gothelf Weiss. He was one of six siblings.

As a young boy, he helped on the farm and loved to play with his sister, Shirley. She was his best friend. He graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1965. Later on, he attended college at Northern Montana in Havre, then moved on to the University of Montana, obtaining a teaching degree and three other master’s degrees. He taught at various schools throughout Montana. He took a break from teaching and worked on a Morgan horse ranch in Grass Valley, California.

In his later years, he taught at the Juvenile Detention Center in Great Falls, then substituted in the Sun River Valley Schools and Cascade Colony. He was also a part of an after-school program at SRVS. Bill often wondered how his past students were and wished them the best. He loved to travel, his animals, gardening, and playing cards. He had a blast playing bingo while sitting around chatting with folks.

Most recently, Bill was enamored by his new great-niece, Brynlee Lou, whom he loved so much. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother Fredrick, and sister Shirley. He is survived by his sister Faye Weiss Simonson of Fort Shaw; nieces Karlee and Brynlee Lou Evans (Bryan) of Helena; Summer Toms of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two siblings of Cut Bank, Montana, Darlene (Gary) and Brian; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He will be remembered fondly by those who loved him. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Park Place Rehab Center for their loving kindness and attention to Bill during his stay. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home, and no services will be held per his request.