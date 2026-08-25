Obituary: William Lindsey Jr.

William Lindsey Jr., aged 88, passed away on August 19, 2026. He was born on December 28, 1937, to William Sr. and Margaret Mary (Parker) Lindsey. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1959. He served as a Marine Reservist and was the business owner of Little Chicago Club in Black Eagle until his retirement.

Bill had a passion for playing and competing in pool, softball, baseball, and football. His favorite teams were the Montana Grizzlies and the Seatle Seahawks. Bill also had a love for music such as Fats Domino, Chubby Checker, and classic rock and roll.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Lindsey Sr.; mother, Margaret Lindsey; brother, Robert Lindsey; and son, Gary Brandt.

He is survived by his wife, Vonda Lindsey; children, Theresa Lindsey, Paul Lindsey, Shelly Lindsey, Trina Lindsey-Takacs, and William Lindsey; stepchildren, Darcy and Scott; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

There will be a burial at Highland Cemetery on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 3 pm, 2010 33rd Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405. Immediately following the burial there will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m. at the Little Chicago Club, 113 15th ST NE, Black Eagle, MT 59414.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

