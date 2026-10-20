Obituary: William Robert DeSpain

William Robert DeSpain, 96, of Pray, MT, passed away on October 10, 2026. Robert was born December 17, 1929, in Enid, OK, to “Harry” and Helen Scott DeSpain.

Robert’s parents moved to Lubbock, TX, in his senior year of high school, where he met and married Pollyanna “Sammie” DeSpain, and had two children. In the late 1940s, Robert, along with Sammie’s parents Earl and Sissy Wallace, started B & S Lumber Company, which later became Bob’s Ready Built Homes. He built homes on pier and beam and moved them in sections by truck as far away as Kansas.

Robert relocated to Montana with his daughter in 2017, where he enjoyed Montana life. Robert loved to plant flowers and trees. He enjoyed photography, especially wildlife, and painting. He knew no stranger and spoke to everyone. He always had a smile and positive personality. He was genuinely loved by all.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son, Bob DeSpain. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Debbie Picard; grandsons, Michael (Tracy) Vincent, and Daniel (Lauren) Vincent; a great-grandchild, Maxton Vincent; and his sisters, Carolyn Molsbee, and Connie (Tim) Berly.

Private family services will take place later.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

