Obituary: Zachary Joy Vick

Zachary Joy Vick

April 12, 1979 – October 30, 2026

Zachary Joy Vick, son of Duane Vick and Betty Swartz, was born on April 12, 1979, and passed away on October 30, 2026.

Zack grew up on the family farm in Power, Montana, where he cherished his childhood alongside his brothers, Travis, Nathan, and Brett. The bond they shared in their younger years grew into lifelong friendships, and his brothers remained among his closest friends throughout his life.

Zack loved sports and had a deep love for the Power Pirates, where he and his brothers all excelled in athletics. He attended both Montana State University and the University of Montana before ultimately returning to the family farm. Farming was more than a livelihood for Zack; it was also an outlet for his creativity and ingenuity. Whether working in the fields or transforming the farm shop into a gathering place for friends and neighbors, Zack had a gift for making ordinary moments memorable. His harvest celebrations, complete with live bands and the lights of combines and semis illuminating the backdrop, reflected his love of bringing people together.

It was also upon returning to Power that Zack discovered a great passion for coaching Pirate basketball. In 2010, he led the Pirates to the state championship game, where they fell to Big Sandy by just one basket. Zack was an animated and passionate coach, well known for his purple blazer and enthusiastic foot-stomping along the sidelines. But his influence reached far beyond the basketball court. Zack believed coaching was about more than winning games. He taught his players lessons in teamwork, character, and life, creating opportunities for them to serve others through visits to nursing homes and involvement with Special Olympics. His greatest victories were not always reflected on the scoreboard, but in the lives of the young men he helped shape.

In 2011, Zack married Amilee Vick and became a loving stepfather to Breyer Hill and Peyton Hill. That same year, the love of Zack’s life, Teren Joy Vick, was born. Zack was immensely proud of Teren, whom he affectionately called “Buzz.” Teren completed Zack’s family and brought tremendous joy to his dad, who never stopped marveling at his son’s kind heart and competitive spirit. Although Zack and Amilee divorced in 2019, they remained friends and dedicated co-parents to their boys.

Zack dearly loved his family, including his nieces and nephews. He shared an especially close relationship with his mom, Betty, who helped him care for Teren and was his faithful travel companion to countless sporting events throughout the years. Family, friendship, sports, and the community of Power were woven into the fabric of Zack’s life.

In recent years, Zack faced tremendous struggles with his mental health and addiction. Throughout his long and difficult journey, he deeply wanted to find healing and wellness for himself, his boys, and the family he loved. On October 30, 2026, Zack lost that battle. His struggles were only one part of his story and will never overshadow the love he gave, the lives he touched, or the memories he leaves behind.

Zack will be remembered for his passion, creativity, competitive spirit, and the unmistakable energy he brought to the people and places he loved. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, former players, and the community that was always home.

Zack is survived by his mother, Betty M. Swartz; father, Duane J. Vick (Faye Fitzgerald); his sons, Breyer Hill (Ashley), Peyton Hill (Davidra Barnes), and Teren Vick; his brothers, Travis Vick (Lauren), Nathan Vick (Julie), and Brett Vick; nephews, Tanner, Mason, Parker, Hunter, and Wesley Vick; nieces, Natalie Fahnlander (Kent), Josie, and Allie Vick; and his grandson, Carter Hill. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends who loved him deeply.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Daren and Delores Vick and Al Carter.

A service to celebrate Zack’s life will be held at the Power School gymnasium on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

An Education Savings Trust Account has been established at First Interstate Bank in Teren Vick’s name.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

