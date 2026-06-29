Pawsitive Impact: Fourth of July is one of the worst times of year for lost pets

With the Fourth of July just days away, the Great Falls Animal Shelter is urging pet owners to make sure their animals are properly identified before the holiday weekend.

Animal shelters across the country report the Fourth of July as one of their highest pet intake days of the year. Fireworks, open doors, unfamiliar guests, and warm weather all contribute to pets escaping or becoming separated from their families.

"It has to do a lot with the fireworks a lot of times. So, it even can be little factors like having family visit, having your kids at home, having strangers and warm weather," said Joey Parchen, Community Relations Specialist at the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

To help, the shelter has extended its affordable pet identification program through July 3. Fifteen-dollar microchips are available by appointment, and the shelter can also help owners identify the chip manufacturer on an animal that is already microchipped to make sure its information is current.

"We have specials right now, $15 microchips, and we can help you identify the chip manufacturer on your animal just in case. If you don't know or you know what that animal has up to date information online," Parchen said.

Pay-what-you-can name tags are also available during regular shelter business hours. No appointment is necessary — walk-ins are welcome, and donations are appreciated but not required.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, microchipped pets are significantly more likely to be reunited with their owners than those without one. Parchen says both tools give pets the best possible chance of making it home.

"These tools will allow you to — make sure your animal is safe when it gets lost. Make sure that you have the highest chance of recovery and to reunite with them," she said.

The affordable identification program runs through July 3. Microchip appointments require proof of a current rabies vaccination. To schedule an appointment, visit greatfallsmt.gov and search for the Animal Shelter Microchip Form. For more information, contact the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter at 406-454-2276.

