Pets of the Week: 8/31/26

Meet this week's pets from PAWS of Chinook.

Meet Denali:

Courtesy Denali greets you with a happy tail wag and will make sure she gets hugs and pets right away. Rich, dark brown eyes and a shorter snout might resemble somewhat of a retriever/lab mix. She plays gently and slow paced with her pack, and they match her energy to keep a calm demeanor when they’re together. She is also leash walking very well, with that naturally high prey drive.

Patient, kind, and so very sweet.

Denali greets you with a happy tail wag and will make sure she gets hugs and pets right away. Rich, dark brown eyes and a shorter snout might resemble somewhat of a retriever/lab mix. She plays gently and slow paced with her pack, and they match her energy to keep a calm demeanor when they’re together. She is also leash walking very well, with that naturally high prey drive.

Denali is estimated to be roughly 2 years old. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and microchipped.

Meet Willow the wolf-pup:

PAWS OF CHINOOK With stunning baby blue eyes, Willow is beaming with loyalty. She is very outgoing and eager to please you. Her favorite toys are ALL the tennis balls. And she can fetch like a pro.

With stunning baby blue eyes, Willow is beaming with loyalty. She is very outgoing and eager to please you. Her favorite toys are ALL the tennis balls. And she can fetch like a pro.

She’ll chase the ball in the blink of an eye and deliver it to your feet. She is walking on a leash with her pack very well and maintains a natural high prey drive for critters. She has been introduced into our husky pack with no problems and will need another pup to be with.

Due to her history of being locked in a very small kennel, she has and will continue to spend her days and nights with plenty of room to move around in the garage kennel and dog run. A crate is ok for her also.

Willow is estimated to be 2 years old. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and microchipped.

To learn more about Denali and Willow, click here.