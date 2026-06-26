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Photos: 34th annual Real Bird Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment

Photos: 34th annual Real Bird Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment

reenactment28_2.1.11.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment12_1.1.12.jpg More than a thousand people attended the first reenactment on Friday. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment4_1.1.4.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News reenactment3_1.1.3.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment1_1.1.1.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment32_2.1.15.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment7_1.1.7.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News reenactment19_2.1.2.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News reenactment9_1.1.9.jpg The end of the battle. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment14_1.1.14.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment6_1.1.6.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment24_2.1.8.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News reenactment13_1.1.13.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment18_2.1.1.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News reenactment5_1.1.5.jpg Jim Real Bird Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News reenactment16_1.1.16.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment34_2.1.17.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment33_2.1.16.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment29_2.1.12.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment22_2.1.5.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News reenactment17_1.1.17.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment36_3.1.1.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment10_1.1.10.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News reenactment20_2.1.3.jpg The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News

Photos: 34th annual Real Bird Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment

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The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
More than a thousand people attended the first reenactment on Friday. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News
The end of the battle. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News
Jim Real Bird Justin McKinsey/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News
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