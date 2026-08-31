Police: 21-year-old woman arrested after deadly Havre incident

HILL COUNTY, Mont. — A 21-year-old Box Elder woman is facing a deliberate homicide charge after a woman died following an early-morning incident in Havre on Sunday.

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21-year-old woman arrested after deadly Havre incident

According to the Havre Police Department, officers responded to the area of Bonine Drive at approximately 4 a.m. Aug. 30 after receiving a report of a woman who was bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from lacerations and began life-saving measures. First responders transported her to Northern Montana Hospital for additional medical treatment, where she was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police arrested Breana Hope Bacon, 21, of Box Elder.

Bacon is being held at the Hill County Detention Center without bond. She faces charges of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The Havre Police Department expressed its condolences to the victim's family and loved ones and thanked the Rocky Boy Police Department, Havre Fire Department and Hill County Sheriff's Office for their assistance during the incident.

