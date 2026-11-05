GREAT FALLS — As voters made their way into Exhibition Hall at the ExpoPark on Tuesday, Nov. 3, a group of volunteers outside offered water, snacks and support, regardless of who was marked on a ballot.

WATCH MORE ABOUT THE VOLUNTEERS BELOW:

Poll chaplains offer support to Election Day voters in Montana

Officially known as poll chaplains, the volunteers were there to welcome voters and help de-escalate any tensions that might arise.

“We're not here to support a candidate or right or left or any particular view,” said volunteer Billie Hyde. “We're here to make sure that everybody gets the right to vote, and if there are issues, we can help de-escalate that.”

She explained that the nationwide group was making its first appearance in Montana this year.

The role includes helping people as they arrive and leave, with the goal of making the experience positive. For Hyde, who volunteers for several causes, supporting voters was another way to give back.

“With such a divided nation that we have now, we have someone here who is not right, not left,” Hyde said. “We're here to make sure that everybody gets to vote and give their opinion, and then they come out happy.”

Madison Collier/ MTN News Billie Hyde, a volunteer poll chaplain, discusses her involvement on Election Day.

While Hyde was scheduled for the evening shift, anticipating more voters as people got off work, reports from volunteers earlier in the day said it had been pretty quiet at the county’s general election.

As hundreds made their way to the polls, Hyde said some stopped to ask why the group was there. She said they were there to support everyone’s opportunity to vote.

“And so no matter what your view is, we're here to make sure that everybody gets to vote and everybody has a quiet time doing that,” Hyde said.

For the volunteers, the purpose was simple.

“The main thing that we're interested in is we get to be the peacekeepers,” she explained.