GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Two Great Falls College MSU nursing students who arrived in Great Falls knowing little about the community are now helping show it to others through the college’s social media.

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From newcomers to content creators: GFCMSU students showcase Great Falls

Identical twins Alissa Ruebusch and Megan Ruebusch, both juniors at Great Falls College MSU, came to the city for nursing school. Neither had been to Great Falls before moving here.

“We had never been to Great Falls before moving here for school, which is half the reason we wanted to do this, just to get out and explore Great Falls and the school at the same time,” Alissa said.

The opportunity to create content for the college came during a campus tour. The students said someone leading the tour thought they might be a good fit for the college’s social-media team.

For Megan, the work quickly became a way to learn about their new home while meeting people around campus and Great Falls.

“It was a great way for us to get introduced into Great Falls and start to meet people right off the bat, because we had no idea about Great Falls or anybody that lived here,” Megan said.

Learning what works behind the screen

The sisters create content mixing student life with places and activities around Great Falls.

They said ideas can come from social-media trends, suggestions from the college and conversations with fellow students.

But producing even a short video requires decisions about what will keep viewers watching.

While editing one of their videos together, the sisters discussed speeding up the pacing.

“You need to make the scrub clips shorter,” one said.

“So it goes quicker,” the other responded.

Through the work, the students said they have become more comfortable using cameras, microphones, editing software and social-media platforms.

Discovering Great Falls by filming it

Making the videos has also taken the twins beyond campus and into places they may not have explored otherwise.

Megan recalled one of their first projects sending them around Great Falls.

“One of our very first videos, we went to the baseball stadium, and we went to the water park just to film stuff,” Megan said. “So, it kind of got us out of our comfort zone.”

The sisters now use some of those experiences to show other students more of what exists beyond the college itself.

They also talk with classmates about what students relate to and what they want to see online.

Skills beyond social media

Both Alissa and Megan are studying nursing, and the sisters believe some of what they are learning behind the camera will eventually transfer into health care.

Alissa said the job has helped build skills in videography and editing.

For Megan, one of the biggest lessons has been learning to communicate with people she may not otherwise approach.

“The communication part is a huge part of it, I think, and also just getting out of your comfort zone and doing things that maybe you wouldn't have done without the opportunity,” Megan said.

Away from the camera, much of their time still revolves around nursing school, including preparing for classes and exams.

The twins have different ideas about where nursing could eventually take them. One is interested in hospice or geriatric care, while the other is considering critical care.

For now, their social-media work is giving them another way to practice communicating while showing other students a college and community the two once knew almost nothing about.