Great Falls crossing guard brings costumes, connection and safety to the crosswalk

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Drivers along Ninth Street South in Great Falls may recognize one crossing guard who is difficult to miss.

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Crossing with character

Brisana “Breezy” Champlin is in her sixth year as a crossing guard for Longfellow Elementary, helping students safely cross the street while bringing costumes, dancing and plenty of waves to the job.

“Brisana Champlin. But everyone just calls me Breezy,” Champlin said.

Champlin said the costumes started during the second year on the job. Now, a different costume comes out each workday during October, including ideas suggested by students.

“Sometimes the kids give me ideas, and, you know, I’ve had a little girl that would hang out the window and say, ‘You should do a lion next year,’ or, ‘You should be a dinosaur,’” Champlin said. “And I try to accommodate as best as I can.”

But behind the costumes is a serious responsibility.

Champlin said dancing helps stay warm while working outside, and the bright clothing and costumes also help make the crossing guard more visible to motorists.

“A body in motion stays in motion. And as long as I’m moving, I know I’m staying warm,” Champlin said. “And as long as I’m wearing bright clothes or costumes, people are paying attention to me. I know my kids are safe because they see me, too.”

That visibility matters at the crosswalk. Champlin said there have been several close calls with drivers.

“I have almost been hit a few times, unfortunately,” Champlin said.

Over six years, the job has also created connections beyond simply helping students cross the street.

Champlin said people have stopped with letters, students have brought treats and one neighborhood grandmother began bringing hot cocoa during the first year on the job.

When asked whether there are ever bad days despite the constant smiles and waves, Champlin said the crosswalk itself can turn the day around.

“I do, but generally when I come out here, all of the bad days just fall away,” Champlin said. “This is my happy space. This is my church. Sometimes the difference between a good day and a bad day is just a smile and a wave.”

The costume may change from one day to the next, but Champlin’s purpose remains the same: stand out, watch the traffic and help people cross safely.