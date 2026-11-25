GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A coat, gloves and a hat can be easy to take for granted before stepping outside during a Montana winter.

At the Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind, staff say they noticed some students could use more of those basics. That need led the MSDB Foundation to launch its first warm-clothes drive.

WATCH MORE about the drive below:

MSDB students show what a warm coat can mean during a Montana winter

For sixth grader Morris Martin, having a coat can mean something as simple as getting outside with friends.

“Because if I have a coat, I can go make snowmen,” Martin said through an interpreter. “And I can also make snowballs and have snowball fights with my friends.”

The drive began after MSDB Director of Health Services April Spanbauer noticed some students needed additional winter clothing.

Behavioral specialist Yvette Smail said the idea was brought to the MSDB Foundation, which saw an opportunity to help students while involving the Great Falls community.

“She saw the need for some of our kids that might need more winter clothing or something to help them stay warm in the winter,” Smail said.

What MSDB is collecting

According to Smail, the school is looking for new or gently used winter clothing including:



Coats

Gloves

Hats

Scarves

Snow pants

These items can be delivered to the MSDB campus at 3911 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT 59405.

Smail said having appropriate winter clothing can affect more than whether a student is comfortable outside.

“Maybe give them an opportunity to really focus on school and their extracurricular activities instead of whether they're going to be warm or not,” Smail said.

Freshman Gracie Jones also sees that connection between being prepared for the weather and being able to focus on the rest of the school day.

“It helps so kids can focus more on education, hang out outside,” Jones said. “It's more comfortable and just makes things, you know, generally safer.”

Jones said Montana’s unpredictable weather makes being prepared especially important because temperatures can drop to dangerously cold levels.

MSDB serves students across Montana

MSDB's impact extends beyond the students attending its Great Falls campus.

According to MSDB staff, the school provides campus programs for students from around Montana while its regional outreach staff also support students attending schools in their own communities.

For Martin, however, the reason for making sure students have adequate winter clothing is much simpler.

“We don't want kids to be cold,” Martin said through an interpreter. “We don’t want them to get sick or anything.”

For one student, one donated coat can mean heading into a Montana winter focused on school, friends and maybe even a snowball fight instead of worrying about the cold.