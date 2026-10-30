Where to trick-or-treat in Great Falls this Halloween

Halloween arrives Saturday, Oct. 31, and families in Great Falls have plenty of options beyond traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Halloween in Great Falls

Events are scheduled from late morning through midnight, ranging from scavenger hunts and senior-living celebrations to downtown trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treats and a haunted house.

Here are some of the Halloween events happening around Great Falls:

Creepy & Crawly Scavenger Hunt

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reptile Universe

404 1st Ave. NW

The Halloween activities get underway late Saturday morning with the Creepy & Crawly Scavenger Hunt at Reptile Universe.

The Lodge Trick or Treat Extravaganza

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lodge Senior Living

1801 9th St. S

The Lodge Senior Living is opening its Halloween celebration to the Great Falls community. The event is free to attend, with raffle tickets available for purchase for several gift baskets.

Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls

Families can make their way through downtown Great Falls during the annual Safe Trick-or-Treat Saturday afternoon.

Trunk-or-Treat at The Rainbow Senior Living

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

20 3rd St. S

The Rainbow Senior Living will also host a Saturday afternoon trunk-or-treat.

TLC Center & Great Falls Clinic Trunk or Treat

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TLC Center parking lot

2008 26th St. S

Another trunk-or-treat option will be available at the TLC Center and Great Falls Clinic during the afternoon.

Holiday Village Mall trick-or-treating

4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Village Mall

1200 10th Ave. S

Although mall-wide participation is no longer mandatory, a number of Holiday Village Mall businesses say they still plan to continue the trick-or-treating tradition.

Participating businesses include:



Zumiez

Hot Topic

GameStop

Spencer’s

Famous Footwear

Maurices

Scheels

Bath & Body Works

Feather Your Nest

Foot of the Cross

Asian Mix

Little Athens

Jensen Jewelers

Kay Jewelers

Go! Calendars

JCPenney

Holiday Village Mall security

Scheels separately lists its in-store trick-or-treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. CLICK HERE for more information.

Taylor’s Auto Max Trunk or Treat

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4100 10th Ave. S

Taylor’s Auto Max is holding its own trunk-or-treat Saturday afternoon.

Green Apple Trunk or Treat

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1219 Central Ave.

Halloween activities continue into the evening with Green Apple’s trunk-or-treat.

Light the Night

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Great Falls Church of Christ

1300 6th St. NW

Light the Night will give families another evening Halloween option on the northwest side of Great Falls.

Scream at Centene Haunted House

7 p.m. to midnight

Centene/Voyagers Stadium

1015 25th St. N

For those looking for something a little scarier, Scream at Centene Haunted House closes out the night and runs until midnight.

Know of another event?

This list was compiled from Halloween events shared with MTN and may not include every celebration happening in Great Falls. We apologize to any organizations or events we may have missed.

With so many activities happening across the city, families should double-check event details with organizers before heading out, particularly if plans or times change.