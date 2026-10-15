GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls branch of the American Association of University Women opened its 67th Annual Used Book Sale on Wednesday, Oct. 14, attracting readers and enthusiasts to the third floor of the Great Falls Public Library.

The sale runs Wednesday through Saturday for two weeks and ends Oct. 24.

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Readers stock up as AAUW used book sale returns to Great Falls

Among the shoppers was Bella Gustafson, who picked out nearly 30 books to take home.

“Books! I love reading; it’s probably my favorite pastime, to be honest,” she said.

Book sale co-chair Terry Reynolds said she arrived early when she noticed residents lined up before the doors opened at 9 a.m. — energy which carried throughout opening day.

“It’s been steady. Lots and lots of customers hauling out lots and lots of books, which is good,” she said.

Groups of families and friends roamed the shelves, searching for a missing title, a specific author or just a childhood favorite to take home.

For Gustafson, whose interests include the fantasy genre, buying used books offers an affordable way to keep reading and growing her collection. She said she also enjoys giving a used book a new home.

“I love the premise of a book that has been loved, and has the ability to be loved again,” Gustafson added.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Shoppers browse the annual AAUW used book sale at the Great Falls Public Library on Oct. 14, 2026.

Reynolds explained many customers return year after year, often telling organizers how much they look forward to the sale. For her, seeing them leave with armfuls of books is part of what makes it enjoyable.

“Sometimes people think people aren’t buying books or aren’t reading books. I beg to differ,” she said. “I mean, the evidence is here.”

The sale is the AAUW’s only fundraiser. Proceeds help fund scholarships for Cascade County residents and support the Great Falls Public Library, Wedsworth Memorial Library in Cascade, Belt Public Library and the library at Great Falls College.

The remaining sale dates are:

Full-price shopping



Thursday, Oct. 15: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Half-price shopping



Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 sack sale



Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Great Falls Public Library is at 301 Second Ave. N. The sale is on the third floor. The AAUW accepts cash, checks and debit or credit cards.

Gustafson said this was her second year browsing the selections, and she plans to come back next year. She hopes the bargain sale encourages more residents to take a look.

“Just read more books, to be honest,” she said.