What should be rows of growing vegetables at Ever Westward Farm has instead become standing water.

Recent heavy rainfall across north central Montana, combined with runoff from the Highwood Mountains, sent floodwaters across the Belt-area farm, leaving parts of the property knee-deep in water and damaging crops the family had planned to sell to the community later this season.

(WATCH: Recent rain floods areas near Belt, impacting a local farm)

Recent rain floods areas near Belt, impacting a local farm

The runoff broke through a berm protecting the farm's lower fields, allowing water to spread across much of the property.

"We lost about a 30-foot section of the berm that was protecting this lower field down here," said owner Jori Bradford.

The damage comes just weeks after another major rainstorm compromised the same berm.

"Two and a half – three weeks ago, we had a big rainstorm that came through and the water level did get pretty high then," Bradford said. "We did lose a small section of our berm then. And while we did repair that hole, it wasn't enough to protect us from the big rainstorm we got just a few days ago."

Ever Westward Farm

Although a small creek runs through the property, Bradford said the recent runoff overwhelmed the area, leaving much of the lower half of the farm underwater. In some places, the water was deep enough to make it difficult for vehicles to pass through.

While we walked through the property, Bradford discovered even more flooding near one of the farm's greenhouses.

"It wasn't like this yesterday," she said. "This is a new development."

The flooding has already taken a toll on this year's crops.

"What this has done is we've lost a few of our grow crops," Bradford said. "The corn probably won't come back. It was our pumpkins. Hopefully we still have time to replant some of that."

Despite the setbacks, Bradford said the family is grateful the flooding did not reach their home or livestock.

"We’re incredibly lucky that our house is up high enough and all of our animals were on high ground," she said.

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Ever Westward Farm grows vegetables and flowers while also raising animals that provide eggs and other products for the community. The farm sells its goods through a farm stand open on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Our goal has always been to connect with our community and with local food,” she explained.

Bradford expects repairing the damaged berm will require significant time, materials and manpower, but says rebuilding is simply part of farming.

"Farming comes with a lot of uncertainties," she said. "And while you can't control the weather, you can control how you choose to respond."

For now, the family is waiting for the floodwaters to recede before assessing the full extent of the damage and beginning repairs. While some crops may be lost, Bradford says Ever Westward Farm is already looking ahead to rebuilding for the remainder of the growing season.