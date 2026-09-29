BROWNING — Blackfeet youth and their families spent the weekend reconnecting with the land, culture and traditions of the Blackfeet Nation during the Sah ko mii tah pii Culture Camp.

WATCH: The Sah ko mii tah pii Culture Camp has united Blackfeet families since 2021 to preserve traditions and reconnect youth with their cultural heritage and land:

Sah ko mii tah pii culture camp connects Blackfeet youth to land and tradition

The camp, held Saturday and Sunday, brought together Blackfeet Community College, the Piikani Lodge Health Institute, members of the Blackfeet Nation, conservation organizations, and public land managers to create opportunities for young people to learn about their culture while strengthening their connection to the natural world.

Throughout the week, several events in Browning have focused on the importance of cultural connection and the role it can play in supporting the well-being of Blackfeet youth and families. The culture camp continued that effort through hands-on activities and lessons rooted in Blackfeet traditions.

Camp participants took part in archery and traditional games, crafts and traditional storytelling, Savis berry planting, a horse and picket demonstration, weather stick and plant walks, survival skills and bear safety training.

The camp has been held since 2021 and is organized by Terry Tatsey, who says the name Sah ko mii tah pii reflects the relationship Blackfeet people have with the land around them.

“Sah ko mii tah pii, that word is our relationship to a place, to landscape, to animals. And, it's basically our general term for our home. That's how our elders used it.”

Tatsey says the goal is to help reconnect younger generations and their parents with the land and the role it plays in Blackfeet culture with knowledge that has been passed down through generations.

“They learned a lot of knowledge, all tied to the landscape and what our ancestors wanted us to continue," Tatsey explained.

The camp also provided an opportunity for children to slow down and listen. Tatsey says even some of the youngest participants remained engaged during demonstrations and discussions.

“If you noticed during that last demonstration, it was very quiet. And that's just because they have a real interest in learning about these things. And it's not too often you can keep five, six, seven-year-olds quiet during a talk."

For organizers, that interest is an important part of keeping cultural knowledge alive for future generations.

Families traveled to the camp from across the area, with some making the trip over rough trails to participate.

Tatsey says that continued interest shows there is a desire among families to keep these cultural connections going. “That's the real value."

The Sah ko mii tah pii Culture Camp is part of a broader effort to provide Blackfeet youth with opportunities to connect with their culture, their community and the landscape that has been central to Blackfeet life for generations.

