GREAT FALLS — After decades of clothing, conversations and friendships, a familiar downtown Great Falls storefront is preparing to close following the passing of longtime owner Inge Buchholz.

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More than a storefront: Family remembers Inge Buchholz’s Great Falls legacy

For Buchholz’s family, though, remembering Inge’s Fashions means remembering much more than the merchandise inside.

Her oldest child, Alvin Buchholz, said going somewhere with his mother often meant stopping to visit with people who knew her.

“I've never been with her when somebody hasn't stopped to say hi to the woman,” Alvin said. “She is friends with everybody in this community, this town.”

According to her family, Inge’s Fashions began in Great Falls in the 1980s. The business moved between several locations over the years before eventually returning downtown.

More than customers

Renate Ophus, Inge’s daughter, said she and her mother were extremely close.

“We've always been close. We talk every day,” Ophus said. “There’s times where we would talk three or four times a day.”

That ability to connect with people extended into the store.

Ophus said customers frequently stopped by not simply to shop, but to have a conversation and spend time with Inge.

Her granddaughter Miranda Buchholz said the community became an extension of the family.

“Her community, they were her family too,” Miranda said. “If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have her business. So, you know, it's something she wanted to give back in a way she could.”

A legacy outside the store

Inge’s connection to Great Falls extended beyond her business.

She was among a group of friends who heard Danny Berg propose what became the Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner more than three decades ago.

Inge later became a longtime volunteer with the dinner, which was created around the idea that nobody who wanted company should have to spend Christmas alone.

Her family said another message remained important throughout her life: supporting locally owned businesses.

Granddaughter Treyann Lowry said that was one of the lessons Inge passed along.

“She taught me all about life, you know, like business and shopping local,” Lowry said. “Biggest thing ever, you know, supporting each other.”

‘She is the store’

Following Inge’s passing, the family has decided not to continue Inge’s Fashions without her.

Ophus said trying to separate the business from the person behind it simply did not feel possible.

“It's hard to carry on a legend, to follow in her footsteps,” Ophus said. “When she is the legend, she is the store.”

According to the family, a going-out-of-business sale will begin on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

The family plans to close Inge’s Fashions for good on Dec. 30.

Before the doors close, Ophus said there is one part of her mother’s legacy that people in Great Falls can continue.

“That would be what she would love for people to carry on, is support your locally owned small businesses,” Ophus said.

Eventually, the merchandise will leave and the storefront will close. But for Inge’s family, the relationships built there over decades are something that will remain long after the sign comes down.